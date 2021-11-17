Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,976 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 330,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

