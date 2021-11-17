Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,347. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

