Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,195. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

