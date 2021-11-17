Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of IGV traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.78. The stock had a trading volume of 616,090 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.65. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

