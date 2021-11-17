Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 583.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. 36,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,977. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99.

