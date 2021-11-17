Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF comprises about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 5.30% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 8,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,004. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

