Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $430.34. 105,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $325.41 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

