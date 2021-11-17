Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 15,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,025,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $$31.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,966. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.