Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.48% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 40,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,775. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75.

