Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.