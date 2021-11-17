Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,881 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,406,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.