Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $270,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

WERN stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

