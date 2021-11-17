Credit Suisse AG Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 337.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 237,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

NOG stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

