Credit Suisse AG Has $2.48 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after acquiring an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 155,503 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

