Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,854 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 57.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKE opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

