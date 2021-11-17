Credit Suisse AG Sells 572 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

