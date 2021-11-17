Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,494 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

