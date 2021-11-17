Critical Analysis: ACNB (ACNB) and The Competition

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ACNB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.23% 11.56% 1.13% ACNB Competitors 28.73% 12.42% 1.26%

This table compares ACNB and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million $18.39 million 8.19 ACNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.61

ACNB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ACNB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB Competitors 2152 8886 7169 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.49%. Given ACNB’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ACNB pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ACNB competitors beat ACNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

