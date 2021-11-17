Critical Analysis: BNCCORP (BNCC) vs. The Competition

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS: BNCC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BNCCORP to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BNCCORP alerts:

This table compares BNCCORP and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million $44.61 million 5.11 BNCCORP Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.45

BNCCORP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 32.57% 24.83% 2.80% BNCCORP Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BNCCORP and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP Competitors 1572 7388 6652 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.14%. Given BNCCORP’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BNCCORP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.