Critical Review: Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY) vs. Its Peers

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS: EGIEY) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Engie Brasil Energia to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 82.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Engie Brasil Energia Competitors -12.07% 8.14% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors 854 3983 3335 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Engie Brasil Energia’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Engie Brasil Energia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion $542.64 million 12.81 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.53

Engie Brasil Energia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia competitors beat Engie Brasil Energia on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

