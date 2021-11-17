CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,405. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $769.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

