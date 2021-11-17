CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.86.

Shares of CRWD opened at $262.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -316.27 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,994. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CrowdStrike by 154.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

