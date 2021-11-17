Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

