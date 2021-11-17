CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of CSLLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.45. 26,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,666. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

