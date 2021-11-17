CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Head to Head Comparison

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.67 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -116.30

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Summary

CT Real Estate Investment Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

