CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

