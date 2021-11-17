CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 331,799 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.