CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
CTIC opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
