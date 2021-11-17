CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $209.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.40 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $802.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $814.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $868.08 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 350,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.