Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.20 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

