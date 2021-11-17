Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,766 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

