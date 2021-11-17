Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,522 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Appian by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

