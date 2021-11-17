Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

