Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Par Pacific worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,140. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $942.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

