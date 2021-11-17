Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $965,000 Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $216,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $976.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

