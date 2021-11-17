Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,050,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,778,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,693,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion and a PE ratio of -25.04.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XM. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

