Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,459 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

