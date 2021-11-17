Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,401 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

