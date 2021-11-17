Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

