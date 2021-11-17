Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $269.54 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 14.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $269,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 83.1% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 336,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.