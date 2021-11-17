Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 81.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $215,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. 74,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,405. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.