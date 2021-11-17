Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $6.81 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.56. 47,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,434. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $187.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

