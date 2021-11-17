Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 376,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,274,293. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.