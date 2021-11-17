Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $118.08. 50,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,730. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

