CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.93. CURO Group shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 2,404 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.