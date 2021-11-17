Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.04. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 2,429 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.