D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $104.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

