David S. Schulz Sells 10,136 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WCC opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

