DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the October 14th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DBSDY traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 34,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

