Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Up 97.5% in October

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRCU opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.