Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

DH traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

